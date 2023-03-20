Assam police on March 19 apprehended one Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel and four others in connection with the seizure of suspected heroin in Nagaon district.

The apprehended CRPF jawan has been identified as Subrata Bhatta who works at the 34 BNC RPF camp.

In the meantime, Sahidul Rahman, Safikul Rahman, Phurkhan Ali, and Fakruddin are the four additional individuals who were apprehended along with Bhatta.

In addition, one vehicle and five mobile phones were taken from their possession by the police.

Assam Police on March 12 seized a huge consignment of heroin worth Rs 20 crore in the state's Karbi Anglong district, said a police official.

As per the official, the police also apprehended a person in connection with the seizure.

Acting on a specific input, the police set up a barricade in the Khatkhati area and intercepted a vehicle coming from Dimapur, PTI quoted Bokajan sub-divisional police officer John Das.

After searching the vehicle, the police recovered 390 soap boxes containing over five kgs of heroin from a concealed chamber of the vehicle.





Also read : Assam: Drugs worth Rs 20 crore seized in Karbi Anglong district