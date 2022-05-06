A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan allegedly shot himself dead with his own service weapon at a camp in Assam's Golaghat region, on Friday morning at 155 CRPF camp in Sarupathar, near the Assam-Nagaland border.

The deceased jawan has been identified as Raj Singh, (30). The cause for his severe action has not yet been ascertained.

Meanwhile, CRPF and police officers arrived on the spot to assess the situation.