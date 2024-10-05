A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan allegedly ended his life by shooting himself with his service rifle at a camp on the outskirts of Guwahati, Assam. The jawan, identified as Head Constable Jadhav Atul Hari, hailed from Maharashtra and was stationed at the 175 Battalion CRPF camp in Rani.

According to initial reports, the incident occurred on Friday night when Hari was discovered in his quarters, lying in a pool of blood with his rifle by his side. He had reportedly shot himself in the head, though the reasons for his drastic action remain unclear at this time.

Local authorities, accompanied by military officials, swiftly responded to the scene and have since initiated an investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. Police are also working closely with CRPF officials as they probe potential motives behind the suicide.

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