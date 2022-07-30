A squad from the Langkasi police station arrived at Makum Rubberbari in the Tinsukia district early on Saturday morning as a tanker was attempting to steal oil from an oil India limited oil conducting pipe. Police were able to detain the tanker bearing registration number AS-01-BC5425.

No one has been arrested for carrying out the theft though the Langkashi police have already launched an investigation.

According to officer-in-charge of Langkashi police Ranjit Kumar Bora, “we were patrolling in the area and saw the tanker that was attempting to steal oil from oil India Limited oil conducting pipe. The driver and the other people that was involved in the case ran away from the place. However we managed to seize the tanker.”

Oil India Limited's security has come under threat as a result of the seizure of numerous illegal crude oil tankers operating in the Tinsukia district, which have prompted a number of concerns regarding the company's safety and security.

Earlier, Tinsukia police seized 1,700 litres of condensate oil stolen from Oil India Limited (OIL)’s crude oil transportation pipelines.

Theft of crude oil has been a major issue for oil companies like Oil India Limited and the ONGC in Assam. Oil India Limited has even procured drones for surveillance of their pipelines and other wares.

The surveillance is mainly done to curb pilferage of crude oil, condensate, theft of pipes, tampering with wellheads, and tapping of crude oil delivery pipelines.