Assam CS directs DCs to appoint CALA officers for expedited Guwahati ring road project

The Assam government has urged Central agencies and other stakeholders to resolve pending issues promptly to accelerate the implementation of crucial projects across the state.

Chief Secretary Ravi Kota, who chaired the 10th Monthly Review Meeting in hybrid mode, reviewed the progress of Government of India projects ranging from highway crossings and defence land matters to airport-related works.

The meeting discussed highway crossing clearances in Barpeta, Nagaon, Cachar, and Bongaigaon, critical for completing infrastructure such as substations and distribution lines. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), concerned district commissioners (DCs), and the Power Department have been directed to speed up necessary groundwork.

Kota stressed giving top priority to the Guwahati Ring Road Project, directing the DCs of Kamrup Metropolitan, Kamrup, and Darrang to appoint three Competent Authority for Land Acquisition (CALA) officers dedicated to the project.

In coordination with the Northeast Frontier Railway, DCs of Lakhimpur, Tinsukia, Sonitpur, Jorhat, and Dibrugarh will work to ensure the smooth execution of 10 sanctioned level crossings set for conversion into overbridges or underpasses. The Tinsukia DC has been tasked with monitoring the Amrit Bharat station platform project and tackling encroachments on railway land.



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As part of the Samridh Gram Panchayat Pilot Project of Digital Bharat Nidhi, all DCs have been instructed to form Gram Panchayat Digital Access Committees (GPDACs) to facilitate BSNL’s FTTH connectivity to private institutions in 95 gram panchayats across 23 districts.

The Darrang DC will conduct a ground assessment of Army-occupied land at Kharupetia, while the Cachar administration is expediting land handover for Doloo Airport following preliminary DPR and cost estimation.

For the upcoming Guwahati International Airport Terminal, seamless coordination between DC Kamrup Metro, PWD (Roads), GIAL, and the executing agency has been mandated, with the Principal Secretary (Transport) overseeing all Airports Authority of India-related matters.

“All concerned departments and agencies have been advised to ensure focused follow-up and speedy resolution of pending issues for on-ground progress,” Kota emphasised.