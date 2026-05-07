Assam CS reviews preparations for May 12 swearing-in ceremony at Veterinary Field, Khanapara

Assam Chief Secretary Ravi Kota on May 6 reviewed preparations for the swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected NDA government in the state, scheduled to be held on May 12.

The oath-taking ceremony of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA government will take place at the Veterinary Field in Khanapara on the outskirts of Guwahati.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several Union ministers, chief ministers and deputy chief ministers of BJP-ruled states, along with representatives from different industries, are expected to attend the high-profile event.

Sharing details of the review meeting, Kota said senior officials, including the Director General of Police, assessed preparedness for the upcoming visit of the Prime Minister and the swearing-in ceremony of the new Council of Ministers.

“Chaired a comprehensive review meeting with the DGP, Assam, today to assess preparedness for the forthcoming visit of the Hon’ble Prime Minister to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected Council of Ministers,” Kota posted on X.

According to officials, discussions during the meeting focused on security deployment, traffic management, venue readiness, protocol arrangements and coordination among different government departments to ensure smooth conduct of the ceremony.

Kota emphasised the need for seamless execution of the arrangements, strict adherence to established protocols and close coordination among all stakeholders.

“All departments concerned have been directed to maintain the highest level of preparedness to ensure the ceremony is conducted smoothly, securely, and in a manner befitting the significance of the occasion,” he said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has already submitted his resignation to Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, who asked him to continue as head of the caretaker government until the formation of the new ministry.

The BJP-led NDA returned to power in Assam for a third consecutive term after securing a sweeping mandate in the recently concluded Assembly elections. The alliance won 102 seats in the 126-member Assembly, with the BJP securing 82 seats, while its allies — the Bodoland People's Front and the Asom Gana Parishad — won 10 seats each.

The BJP has appointed Union minister J P Nadda and senior leader Nalin Kumar Kateel as central observers for the election of the BJP Legislature Party leader, which is likely to be held on May 10.