Directorate of Cultural Affairs of Assam has suspended the Cultural Development Officer of Dibrugarh and Sonari from service on February 27. The officer Bhanita Hira Das was suspended due to her absence at the 'Khring Khring Bathou Puja' of the Sonowal Kachari Community and the inability of the Officer to properly recite the state anthem.

The 'Khring Khring Bathou Puja' was organised by the Department of Cultural Affairs and was held at Mankota in Dibrugarh on February 26 and 27.

The notice was issued by Meenakshi Das Nath, the Director of Cultural Affairs.

Earlier on February 2 , Assam government had suspended two Assam Civil Service (ACS) officers in connection with alleged large-scale irregularities in appointments in Assam Fishery Development Corporation Limited (AFDCL), where they were working earlier.

The alleged irregularities took place when the two two officers Anuradha Adhikari and Naren Chandra Basumatary were working in the AFDCL as Managing Directors.

A notification issued by the Personnel Department of Assam Government said that the High Power Committee constituted under the state Government had reported large-scale irregularities by Anuradha Adhikari, ACS in regularizing employees and appointing of contractual employees in Assam Fishery Development Corporation Limited (AFDCL) during her stint as Managing Director, AFDCL.