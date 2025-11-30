Assam reports 80 deaths in custody or pre-remand: Himanta Biswa Sarma

The Assam government has reported that 80 individuals accused of crimes have died either in police custody or before being formally remanded, from May 10, 2021, to November 19, 2025.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who also holds the Home portfolio, presented these figures in the assembly in response to a question from independent legislator Akhil Gogoi.

According to Sarma, 39 people died while in custody and 41 died before formal remand in this period, with a further 183 accused suffering bullet wounds or other injuries. "Sarma said that from May 10, 2021 till November 19, 2025, 39 accused died while in police custody, while another 183 suffered bullet wounds or were otherwise injured."

The highest number of deaths occurred in 2021, with 31 reported cases. The Chief Minister noted a downward trend: "Eighteen such deaths were reported in 2022, 13 in 2023, 10 in 2024 and eight till November 19, the CM said." During the same period, 41 accused died and 40 others were injured or suffered bullet wounds before being taken into custody.

The Chief Minister assured the assembly that procedures were followed. "Sarma said FIRs were registered in each such incident, and all custodial death cases were investigated by executive magistrates, according to guidelines." Altogether, 180 cases of deaths and injuries underwent magistrate-level inquiries, with 78 specifically probing custodial deaths.

While inquiries are not mandatory in cases of shootings or injuries, authorities conducted magistrate investigations in 102 such incidents. "Sarma said although inquiries are not compulsory in shooting or injury cases, magistrate investigations were carried out in 102 such incidents."