Assam: Customs dept sets up 'Central Control Room' in Guwahati to curb illegal activities ahead of LS polls
The CCR has been set up with immediate effect, and Customs Superintendent Sanjit Das will be the nodal officer along with two other members.
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Assam: Customs dept sets up 'Central Control Room' to curb illegal activities in Guwahati ahead of LS polls
The customs department has opened a 'Central Control Room' in Guwahati to curb illegal and prohibited activities in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, a senior official said on Sunday.
The CCR has been set up with immediate effect, and Customs Superintendent Sanjit Das will be the nodal officer along with two other members.
The unit was established as per directions of the Commissioner of Customs (Preventive) for North East, the official said.
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