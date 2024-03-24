The customs department has opened a 'Central Control Room' in Guwahati to curb illegal and prohibited activities in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, a senior official said on Sunday.

The CCR has been set up with immediate effect, and Customs Superintendent Sanjit Das will be the nodal officer along with two other members.

The unit was established as per directions of the Commissioner of Customs (Preventive) for North East, the official said.