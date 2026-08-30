Assam: CWRC rescues over 10,000 wild animals in 25 years, releases 68% into forests

The Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation (CWRC) in Assam’s Kaziranga has rescued more than 10,000 wild animals over the past 25 years, with nearly 68 per cent of them successfully treated and released back into the wild, officials said on Sunday, August 30.

Located at Panbari near Kaziranga National Park, the CWRC entered its 25th year of service on August 28. The centre is a joint initiative of the Wildlife Trust of India (WTI), International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) and the Assam Forest Department, with support from the Animal Welfare Division of the Centre. It is recognised by the Central Zoo Authority (CZA).

Assam Forest and Environment Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah said the centre has played a significant role in the state’s wildlife conservation efforts since its establishment in 2002.

“Since its establishment on August 28, 2002, CWRC has responded to more than 10,000 wildlife rescue cases, with nearly 68 per cent of the animals successfully treated and released back into the wild,” Baruah said.

Over the years, the centre has rehabilitated injured, orphaned and displaced wildlife, including rhino calves, Asiatic black bear cubs, hoolock gibbons and wild buffalo.

Baruah said the work involved sustained efforts by veterinarians, conservation experts, animal keepers and mobile veterinary service teams, who care for rescued animals and help young wildlife regain natural behaviours before their release into suitable habitats.

The minister also highlighted the role of the wildlife rescue teams during Assam’s recurring floods. Working with the Forest Department, the teams provide emergency veterinary care to animals stranded, injured or displaced by floodwaters and attempt to reunite young animals with their mothers.

The rehabilitation efforts have also supported wider conservation programmes, including the reintroduction of rhinos into Manas National Park and wildlife rehabilitation initiatives across Manas, Dibru-Saikhowa, Dehing Patkai and other protected landscapes.

“Our conservation journey is not only about rescuing animals. It is about giving them the opportunity to return to the forests where they belong,” Baruah said.

He added that CWRC’s 25-year journey demonstrated what sustained conservation efforts, scientific expertise, compassion and dedicated frontline teams can achieve in protecting Assam’s wildlife.