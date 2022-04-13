Oil India Limited's registered headquarter at Duliajan in Assam's Dibrugarh district is facing one of the biggest IT crisis. The premier national oil company is purportedly under a cyber attack which has led to the company shutting down all its computers and IT systems at the office, a company spokesman said on Tuesday.

The systems have been shut down since Monday, and measures are on to resolve the problem , OIL spokesperson Tridiv Hazarika stated.

As per Hazarika, "It is a serious cyber attack on OIL, Duliajan. Because of the attack, OIL has been forced to withdraw all their computer systems from LAN connection after it has come to the knowledge that 3 - 4 computers are infected due to the virus yesterday.

After the disconnection of all the computers from the LAN, OIL has no access to Internet connectivity. The IT department has yet to ascertain the extent of damage. OIL is working on solving the issue.

Previously also OIL faced such problems but this time it seems the biggest IT related crises will take time to restore." - said Hazarika.

Meanwhile, the OIL has lodged an FIR at the Duliajan Sadar Police Station. Currently, debugging is going on.

Concerns have been raised regarding the global threat of cyber attacks on power companies as a result of this hacking. A cyber attack is a cybercriminal attack that uses one or more computers to target a single or numerous computers or networks. A cyber attack can be used to maliciously disable systems, steal data, or launch additional attacks from a compromised computer.

Duliajan is located in upper northeast India. It is an ideal location for OIL's field headquarters. Its operations are overseen by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, which has its headquarters in Duliajan, Assam.