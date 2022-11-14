This time around Rs 50,000 was looted by the cyber crime fraud racket through credit cards in the name of health insurance policies.

Cybercriminal circle looted SBI customers' savings from a nurse working at Chenga Model Hospital.

A complaint has already been lodged with the Barpeta Market branch of the State Bank in connection with the incident and a case has also been lodged at the Barpeta Sadar police station.

Rekha Das of Chenga Model Hospital in Barpeta received a 'phone call' and informed her that a health insurance policy of Rs 10,000 has been opened in her name.

However, the victim rejected such claims of opening insurance and she does not need a health insurance policy.

The fraud circle then sends an OTP to discontinue the insurance policy which was opened in the victim's name following which around Rs 47,800 was looted from her SBI's credit card.

Now the question arises how does the fraud circle get the information that the victim has an SBI credit card?

After the cyber fraud circle fraudulently robbed the account money, the victim's question alleges that SBI officials were involved in such scams.

Speaking to the media, the victim said, "100 per cent of bank people are involved in such scams because it is not possible to have all the details."

Meanwhile, the police investigation is going on.

