In a major drive against cyber crime Barpeta police apprehended four accused from various parts of Barpeta.

The accused were identified as Babul Hussain, Saiful Islam, Fozlur Rahman and Hafizur Rahman.

All the accused belong to various places under Kalgachia police station under Barpeta District.

The gang was accused of involving in cyber fraudulent activities. Reportedly, they procure sim cards by using fraudulent documents.

45 pan cards, 200 blank PVC cards, 200 PVC Ayushman cards and 175 blank aadhaar cards were recovered from the accused.



Also Read: Assam Police to establish four cyber police stations to combat cybercrime within state

The accused are currently undergoing investigation at Kalgachia police station.

Earlier this month, Assam Police said that it will be establishing four cyber police stations to combat cybercrime within the state after seeing a spurt in cybercrime incidents.

As per a notification issued by the Home and Political Department of the Assam Government, these cyber police stations will be set up to effectively handle and prevent cybercrime-related offences, committed under the Information Technology Act and other applicable laws.

Two of these cyber police stations will be located at the CID headquarters in Guwahati and the office of the City Police Commissioner.

According to the notification, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) will be responsible for overseeing both of these stations in Guwahati.