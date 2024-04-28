In a distressing turn of events, cyber criminals have targeted the bank accounts of APRO DIG Prashant Saikia's brother, siphoning off around Rs 1.5 lakh from two separate accounts. This incident has sparked concerns regarding the vulnerability of even those closely associated with law enforcement to online fraud.

The brother of APRO DIG Prashant Saikia found himself victimized by cyber criminals, as two of his bank accounts fell prey to unauthorized access. The nefarious individuals managed to siphon off approximately Rs 1.5 lakh, raising significant alarms about the security of personal financial assets in the digital age.

Sources close to the investigation revealed that the unauthorized access to the bank accounts was likely facilitated through sophisticated cyber-attacks, highlighting the evolving tactics employed by cyber criminals. Despite efforts to secure financial transactions and personal information, incidents like these underscore the persistent threat posed by cybercrime.

The targeted individual, whose identity remains undisclosed, expressed profound shock and dismay over the breach of privacy and financial loss incurred. The incident has not only impacted him personally but has also cast a shadow of doubt on the effectiveness of existing cybersecurity measures.

In the wake of this alarming development, questions have been raised regarding the adequacy of cybersecurity protocols, particularly within the context of individuals associated with high-ranking positions in the administration department. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the urgent need for enhanced vigilance and proactive measures to safeguard against cyber threats.