A late-night raid at Talukdar Hotels & Lodge in Bamunpara, Boragaon led to the dismantling of a sophisticated cyber fraud operation, with police detaining 15 suspects.

The West Guwahati Police Department (WGPD) uncovered an extensive "mule bank account" network used for money laundering.

The detained individuals have been identified as Shah Alam (29) of Barpeta, Azizul Hoque (25) of Barpeta, Rubul Hussain Khan (37) of Barpeta, Hasan Ali (36), all from Barpeta; Alamin Khan (25) of Koyakuchi, Kazi Saddam Hussain (32), Abdul Kalam (31), both from Barpeta Sadar, Azim Uddin Ali (37) of Barpeta road.

According to police officials, the gang targeted vulnerable and uneducated individuals, offering them Rs 20,000 to open bank accounts. These accounts were then sold to cyber criminals for Rs 80,000, who used them for money laundering operations.

During the raid, police seized: 31 mobile handsets, 36 ATM cards, 21 checkbooks, 7 stamps, 4 cars and 1 motorcycle, 4 hard drives, 1 laptop and various tools and equipment

The Cyber Police Station has launched a detailed investigation into the network's operations and potential connections to larger criminal syndicates. Law enforcement sources indicate that legal proceedings have been initiated against all suspects.