The UCO bank Rural Self Employment Training Institution (UCO RSETI) in Dhubri marked a significant milestone on September 6 in the realm of cybersecurity by celebrating Cyber Jagrookta Diwas.

A day dedicated to fostering awareness about the critical importance of online security in our digital era. With technology and the internet becoming an integral part of our daily lives, this event underscored the imperative need to understand digital risks and take proactive measures to safeguard oneself, family, and businesses.

What made this day even more remarkable was that all 33 participants actively engaged in the event were female, breaking down gender stereotypes and emphasizing the universal importance of cybersecurity.

Apun Pratim Handique, Director of UCO RSETI, Dhubri, led the discussions on various aspects of cyber fraud, shedding light on the evolving tactics employed by cybercriminals. Participants were enlightened about the ever-present risks in the digital realm and the proactive steps they could take to protect themselves.

Adding depth to the discussions, Nekib Hussain, Senior Faculty at UCO RSETI, Dhubri, delivered an informative Power Point Presentation that delved into the nuances of cybersecurity. His presentation was aimed at equipping the participants with the knowledge needed to navigate the online world securely.

Debodotta Chaki, another key contributor to the event, focused on the security of social media accounts, with a special emphasis on safeguarding young women against falling victim to cyber fraud. Her insights provided valuable guidance on how to maintain privacy and security while being active on various online platforms.

The celebration of Cyber Jagrookta Diwas at UCO RSETI, Dhubri, resonated with the core message of promoting digital literacy and safe online practices. It served as a reminder that cybersecurity is not just a concern for institutions or experts but a collective responsibility of every individual, regardless of gender, age, or background.

"As technology continues to advance, events like Cyber Jagrookta Diwas play a pivotal role in empowering individuals with the knowledge and skills needed to navigate the digital landscape securely", Handique added.

In a world where connectivity and digital presence are inevitable, the lessons learned on this Cyber Jagrookta Diwas will undoubtedly serve as a shield against cyber threats, not just for the participants but for the community as a whole.