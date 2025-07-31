Assam: Cyber Security workshop empowers MSMEs in Nagaon's Kaliabor

A “Cyber Security Capacity Building Programme for MSMEs in India” workshop was conducted today i.e., 30th July, 2025 at the Conference Hall of Office of the Superintendent of Industries & Commerce, Kaliabor, Nagaon from 11.30 A.M. onwards.

The program was inaugurated by Co-District Commissioner, KaliaborSri Raj Boruah, ACS in presence of General Manager i/c, District Industries & Commerce Centre, Nagaon, Chief Manager, SBI, Kaliaborand Superintendent of Industries & Commerce, Kaliaboralongwith various department officers of Kaliabor.

The initiative aims to increase the cyber security resilience of MSMEs by providing comprehensive training, raising awareness, and promoting the adoption of cyber-resilient practices.

The participants were existing MSMEs, business owners of Kaliabor of Nagaon District and nearby area alongwith many aspiring and enthusiast entrepreneurs as well as many business & women participants who full heartedly participated in the event.

In this workshop Subham Ghosh, Programme associate and Pratyush Banerjee, Programme associate ofCUTS International put-up splendid presentation alongwith real time experience sharing session to about 100 nos. of MSMEs/ entrepreneurs.

The session was very interactive; information and many queries have been addressed by the concerned resource persons. The feedback of the people was positive and most of them have shown keen interest in starting their own businesses or expanding the existing ones in coming time.

