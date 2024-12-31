Assam's Morigaon district is emerging as one of India's most notorious hubs for cybercrime, surpassing Jharkhand's Jamtara, where criminal gangs are known to siphon off money and give police a run for their money.

In the past 18 months alone, over 226 arrests have been made, and the estimated financial impact of these crimes amounts to a staggering Rs 50–Rs 60 crore. The district’s involvement in cyber fraud has captured national attention, unveiling a highly organized network of illegal activities supported by sophisticated methods.

Investigations by Assam Police have revealed a deeply entrenched system of fraud operating from isolated areas like Moirabari and Lahorighat within Morigaon. These hubs have become breeding grounds for cybercriminals who exploit technology and systemic loopholes. A notable raid in September resulted in the seizure of over 7,700 fake SIM cards, 1,100 ATM cards, and Rs 20 crore in stolen funds. High-profile arrests include Rukun Uddin, found with 14 fake PAN cards, and Ehiya Ahmed, implicated in a Rs 10 crore Axis Bank fraud.

Central to these operations are fake identities and forged documents, which enable criminals to open bank accounts, secure loans, and apply for credit cards. SIM cards, sold for Rs 700–Rs 800 each, play a pivotal role in facilitating these fraudulent schemes. Complicity from local Aadhaar card centers and SIM distributors has further exacerbated the problem, making it easier for cybercriminals to operate undetected.



Cybercrime cases in the last 1.5 years:

February 24, 2023 – Arrest of three cyber criminals wherein Morigaon police apprehended Isahaque Ali, Rabbul Islam, and Gyass Uddin in Xogunbari, Moirabari. The raid uncovered 1,720 SIM cards, 11 mobile phones, and a motorbike. These individuals were involved in selling SIM cards through platforms like Zomato and Swiggy.

March 18, 2023 – Fake loan fraud uncovered. Jiyabur Rahman and Kohinoor Akhtara were arrested for duping a Delhi resident of Rs 26 lakh via fraudulent loan apps. They were linked to providing OTPs for foreign nationals engaged in fake loan schemes.

April 26, 2023 –Three suspects from Moirabari—Mobakar Hussain, Sajikul Islam, and Saddam Hussain—were apprehended in Delhi. Additionally, five individuals attempting to bribe police for their release were also detained.

August 7, 2023 – Assam Police arrested three individuals from Deoghar, Jharkhand, in Siliguri after a retired government employee reported a Rs 30 lakh fraud. Seven mobile phones and 11 ATM cards were seized.

August 26, 2024 – Md. Narshed Ali and Md. Umar Faruqe were apprehended with numerous fake documents, SIM cards, and financial instruments.

December 12, 2023 – Led by ASP Samiran Baishya, a large-scale operation resulted in the arrest of 29 individuals, including Rabbul Islam and Shariful Islam. Seized items included 90 smartphones, iPhones, laptops, and multiple fake IDs.

September 20, 2024 – An operation spearheaded by ASP Baishya led to the arrest of four suspects and the recovery of over Rs 20 crore stolen through fraudulent means.

In Bajali, two individuals siphoned Rs 3.5 lakh by porting SIM cards and using UPI transfers. Simultaneously, Morigaon police conducted overnight raids, arresting 17 cybercriminals involved in fake loans.

Raids exposed the use of fabricated documents created via platforms like PAN Creator. These documents were used to open fraudulent bank accounts and secure loans.

Collaboration with national phishing hubs such as Jamtara, Jharkhand, revealed links between local and national fraud networks. Suspects from Kalgachia and Baghbar in Barpeta were identified as key players.



The rise of cybercrime in Morigaon can be attributed to underlying socio-economic issues. Limited educational and employment opportunities have driven many young men toward illegal activities. The allure of technology as a lucrative avenue for exploitation has further fueled this trend.



Under the leadership of ASP Samiran Baishya, Morigaon Police have intensified their efforts to dismantle these networks. Over 36 cases have been registered, and charge sheets have been filed in nearly half of them. High-profile arrests in Delhi, Siliguri, and Bajali highlight the reach and determination of the authorities. Furthermore, the police have successfully refunded over Rs 1 crore to victims, showcasing their commitment to mitigating the financial and emotional toll of these crimes.