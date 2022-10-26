At least 325.501 hectares of crops have been destroyed in the various part of Assam following the cyclone storm 'Sitrang' which has caused havoc in the entire northeastern region.

As per a storm damage report, around 83 villages have been affected while nearly 1146 people are facing the hit of the havoc caused by Sitrang.

In addition to this, several houses were damaged due to the storm which causes heavy rainfall and a storm in Assam.

Following the storm, several power lines have been damaged as electric poles were uprooted in various parts of the Nagaon district of the state due to the cyclonic storm on Monday night.

The report further mentioned that several houses in the Sakmuthia, Kaliabor, and Boraligaon areas of the central Assam district have been damaged following the storm.

However, as per the report, no casualties have been reported in the area so far.

Meanwhile, the cyclone has reached the coast of Bakkhali beach in South 24 Parganas in West Bengal.

Earlier on October 24, a holiday was declared in all educational institutions in Tripura as an advance preparation to deal with natural calamities.

As per the state government's decision, all government and private-aided schools including colleges will be closed on October 25 and 26.

At an emergency press conference in Mahakaran on October 23, Information and Culture Minister Sushanta Chowdhury informed reporters that the examination scheduled during this time stands suspended.