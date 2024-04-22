The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday reported that the circulation of a cyclonic vortex over the northeastern parts of Assam will likely bring about light to moderate rainfall across the state and the northeast zone.

The national meteorological service of the country points towards Assam receiving a fair share of heavy rains.

As per the Districtwise Weather Warning for Assam by IMD’s Regional Meteorological Centre in Guwahati, parts of the state will be submerged in partly to generally cloudy sky with possibility of rain and thundershower.

Over the next few days, there will be a presence of partly cloudy sky in the morning hours becoming generally cloudy sky towards evening or night with possibility of rain or thundershowers.

Meanwhile, it was also reported that Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura would be comparatively spared, with moderate rainfall alongside thunderstorms and gusty winds expected until April 23. Similarly, these states are forecasted to experience scattered rainfall during April 25-27.

Arunachal Pradesh on the other hand would continue to bear the brunt of the extreme weather conditions with isolated parts of the state receiving heavy to very heavy rainfall and snowfall.

Earlier, the Regional Meteorological Centre, Guwahati (RWFC) had stated that the stormy weather will prevail throughout the Northeast till April 23.

It may also be mentioned that the inclement weather conditions will remain persistent over parts of East, North and South India for another day or two.