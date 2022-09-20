As many as 300 houses have been severely damaged after overnight cyclonic storms battered several villages in Assam’s Majuli.

Many have been rendered homeless following overnight cyclonic storms and rainfall that has wreaked havoc in the region.

Electricity and road communication have been disrupted with people unable to even take shelter owing to the disruption.

The affected families while speaking to the media, expressed their sorrows following the massive destruction that ensued overnight, thus forcing them into a dark future with their house and farm fields destroyed.

Meanwhile, the local administration is trying to ascertain the level of damages and destruction caused due to the cyclonic storm and heavy rainfall.

In the past few days, Upper Assam has been receiving incessant rainfall, accompanied with strong winds.

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