Several houses were destroyed while scores of trees were uprooted due to Cyclone Sitrang which caused heavy rainfall and a storm in Assam’s Nagaon district on October 24.

As per sources, electric poles, and numerous trees were found uprooted and lying in the middle of the road in various parts of the region due to Sitrang cyclonic storm.

The storm caused extensive damage to a number of houses in central Assam district's Kaliabor, Bamuni, Sakmuthia tea estate, and Boraligaon neighbourhoods.

Till now there have been no storm-related fatalities reported in the region.

Areas like Sondar village, Akhiranga, Sarubhagia, Bamuni, and Baraligaon among others sustained significant damage.

Several branch offices in the Agricultural Subdivision of Kaliabor sustained significant damage as a result of the storm.

The agriculture department office was found lying under debris.

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