Two houses were reduced to ashes when a large fire spread over a neighbourhood in the Jorhat district of Assam as a result of a cylinder explosion.

According to reports, the incident was reported from Kamlabari Village in the Na Ali region and that one Debashish Rajkowa owned the two properties.

One of the houses experienced a cylinder explosion during a puja ritual, which caused a fire to start and spread to the other homes.

Fortunately, there were no reported injuries or fatalities, although both houses were entirely destroyed.