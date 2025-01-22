A vehicle transporting domestic cylinders caught fire near the Kali Temple, 8 Mile from Jorabat, causing a major scare on Thursday. The incident occurred when the vehicle, en route from Goalpara to Patarkuchi in Sonapur, reportedly ignited due to a mechanical fault.



The vehicle, bearing registration number AS 32 C 2293, was loaded with domestic gas cylinders from Hindustan Petroleum (HP). The fire broke out unexpectedly, prompting immediate action from the Jorabat Traffic Police and the Fire Brigade. Their swift response successfully contained the blaze, averting a potential catastrophe in the area.



Fortunately, no casualties or injuries were reported in the incident. However, the fire led to significant traffic congestion along the National Highway, disrupting vehicular movement for several hours.



Authorities have initiated an investigation to determine the exact cause of the mechanical fault and ensure preventive measures for similar incidents in the future.





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