Dabloo Yadav, an absconding notorious criminal involved in four cases of murder in Bihar and Assam, was brought to Guwahati on Thursday night.

While speaking to India Today NE, the Paltan Bazar Police said that, the accused was brought to Guwahati on Thursday night at around 12.00 am.

He was wanted and absconding in a sensational case of murder in Paltan Bazar Guwahati, Assam.

Accused Dabloo Yadav had hired two killers and got one Avdesh Yadav killed in a shoot-out on February 2, 2022, in Assam.

He was arrested at 10.30 am on August 29, 2022, from Okhla Mandi, Delhi.

Dabloo Yadav was absconding for more than six months in a case sensational shoot out resulting in the killing of one Avdesh Yadav, his nephew on February 2, 2022, in the Paltan Bazar area, Guwahati, Assam.

Dabloo Yadav had hired two killers to settle scores with Avdesh and avenge the killing of his two brothers by the family members of Suryanarain Yadav, his uncle. Avdesh used to support the family of Suryanarain on the issue of a land dispute between the two families.

On the day of the incident on 21.02.2022, two hired killers came on a bike and fired many shots killing Avdesh Yadav in the Paltan Bazar area in Guwahati Assam.

Dabloo Yadav with his family members had earlier shot dead Shalinder, Sanjay, and Santosh, three members of Suryanarain Yadav’s family between the year 1996 to 2003 in Bihar. In retaliation, family members of Suryanarain Yadav subsequently killed two brothers of Dabloo Yadav namely Arvind and Revti Raman in Bihar.

Dabloo Yadav has further disclosed that Mukesh Yadav (since in jail in Bihar) who is Avdesh Yadav’s brother had got shots fired at him in January 2022 in Bihar to eliminate him. But he escaped unhurt as he was not hit by the bullets.

It was a trigger point for Dabloo Yadav to strike immediately which culminated in the conspiracy and he got executed for the killing of Avdesh Yadav in Assam through contract killers.