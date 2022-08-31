Dabloo Yadav, an absconding notorious criminal involved in four cases of murder in Bihar and Assam, has been arrested. He was wanted and absconding in a sensational case of murder in Paltan Bazar Guwahati, Assam.

Accused Dabloo Yadav had hired two killers and got one Avdesh Yadav killed in a shoot-out on February 2, 2022, Assam.

A single shot pistol of .315 with live cartridges was recovered from the arrested accused at the time of his arrest.

A team of Special Cell, Southern Range led by Inspector Shiv Kumar under the supervision of ACP Attar Singh arrested the notorious criminal, Dabloo Yadav.

He was arrested at 10.30 am on August 29, 2022 from Okhla Mandi, Delhi. Dabloo Yadav was absconding for more than six months in a case of sensational shoot out resulting in the killing of one Avdesh Yadav, his own nephew on February 2, 2022 in Paltan Bazar area, Guwahati, Assam.

Dabloo Yadav had hired two killers to settle scores with Avdesh and avenge the killing of his two brothers by the family members of Suryanarain Yadav, his own uncle. Avdesh used to support the family of Suryanarain on the issue of land dispute between the two families.

Acting on a specific input, inspector Shiv Kumar on August 29, 2022 learnt that Dabloo Yadav is presently hiding in Delhi and would come in Okhla Mandi between 10 am to 11 am to meet one of his contacts. Accordingly, a raiding party was organized and a trap was laid in Okhla mandi in Delhi.

At about 10.30 am, Dabloo Yadav (identified by the informer) was spotted standing near Shop no. 06 in Okhla mandi when he was surrounded and apprehended by the members of team. A single shot pistol of .315 bore with 03 live cartridges was recovered from him at spot. A case under Arms Act was registered in PS Special Cell in this regard.

On sustained interrogation, it was revealed that Dabloo Yadav was wanted and absconding in the above case of murder in Guwahati Assam. Dabloo Yadav revealed that there is a dispute between his uncle Suryanarain Yadav’s family and his family on possession of 12 bighas agricultural land in his village in Samastipur Bihar for more than 26 years.

He has further disclosed that he had hired two professional killers namely Pankaj Ram and Balram Paswan and got Avdesh Yadav killed to settle the scores with him for supporting his uncle Suryanarain Yadav’s family on the issue of land dispute.

On the day of incident on 21.02.2022, two hired killers came on a bike and fired many shots killing Avdesh Yadav in Paltan Bazar area in Guwahati Assam.

Dabloo Yadav with his family members had earlier shot dead Shalinder, Sanjay and Santosh, three members of Suryanarain Yadav’s family between the year 1996 to 2003 in Bihar. In retaliation, family members of Suryanarain Yadav had subsequently killed two brothers of Dabloo Yadav namely Arvind and Revti Raman in Bihar.

Dabloo Yadav has further disclosed that Mukesh Yadav (since in jail in Bihar) who is Avdesh Yadav’s brother had got shots fired on him in January 2022 in Bihar to eliminate him. But he escaped unhurt as he was not hit by the bullets. It was a trigger point for Dabloo Yadav to strike immediately which culminated in the conspiracy and he got executed the killing of Avdesh Yadav in Assam through contract killers.