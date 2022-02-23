Assam: Dacoit gets injured during police encounter in Moran
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Assam police guns down one more criminal
MORAN: A Dacoit and veteran bike lifter,
Arun Kurmi was injured during encounter with police. Kurmi sustained injury on his left leg.
Reportedly, there are 6 cases against him in Moran Police station, 1 in Moranhat and 3 cases in Dimow PS.
The Police recovered one Revolver with 2 rounds of live ammunitions and three blank cartridges from his possession and a .22 pistol from his house.
A has been registered against him in Moran Police Station .
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