MORAN: A Dacoit and veteran bike lifter,

Arun Kurmi was injured during encounter with police. Kurmi sustained injury on his left leg.

Reportedly, there are 6 cases against him in Moran Police station, 1 in Moranhat and 3 cases in Dimow PS.

The Police recovered one Revolver with 2 rounds of live ammunitions and three blank cartridges from his possession and a .22 pistol from his house.

A has been registered against him in Moran Police Station .