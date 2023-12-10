A notorious dacoit, identified as Dilip Biswas, sustained severe injuries after a police encounter in Kamrup district, Assam, on December 10. This incident follows closely on the heels of a police firing on a suspected Burmese supari (areca nuts) smuggler in the Cachar district.

According to reliable sources, the confrontation took place in Puthimari, Kamrup, where a police team, accompanied by Biswas and his associate Babu Ali, was en route to investigate a matter in Tihu, Nalbari district.

The police had taken Biswas and Ali to Tihu to conduct a search for a concealed consignment. The situation escalated when, during the search operations, Biswas allegedly attempted to snatch a pistol from the police and make an escape. In response, the police opened fire, injuring Biswas on both legs.

The injured dacoit, Dilip Biswas, is currently receiving medical attention at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), according to reports.

This incident closely follows another shooting involving the police and a suspected Burmese supari smuggler, Jabir Hussain, in Cachar district. Hussain was shot while attempting to flee police custody during the late hours on Sunday. The smuggler, currently undergoing treatment at Silchar Medical College (SMCH), had been detained by the Cachar police for his alleged involvement in Burmese supari smuggling in the region.