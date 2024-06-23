In a dramatic incident late last night, police in the Lampara area of Assam's Boko were forced to open fire on Kenaram Basumatary, a notorious dacoit known by the alias "Moto". Basumatary sustained a gunshot wound to the leg during the confrontation as he attempted to flee from police custody.

The incident unfolded when a team from the Kamrup police, acting on intelligence, apprehended Basumatary as part of a crackdown on a circle of ATM thieves. Sources indicate that during initial questioning, Basumatary made an attempt to escape, prompting officers to resort to firearms.

Following the shooting, Basumatary was immediately transported to the Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for treatment. His condition remains stable.

Kenaram Basumatary, reportedly involved in a series of criminal activities across Assam and Meghalaya, has long been on the radar of law enforcement agencies for his alleged involvement in various crimes.

The police have initiated a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident. Authorities are expected to release further details as the investigation progresses.

It needs mention here that on June 21, Assam STF team along with Kamrup police led by Additional SP of STF Kalyan Kumar Pathak has apprehended quartet dacoits from Singra under Boko Police Station on Friday early in the morning. ASP Pathak said that they got a source information about them that they will come from Goalpara towards Guwahati and somewhere they will steal an ATM.