In a significant breakthrough, a joint operation by Nagaon police and Juria police led to the arrest of notorious dacoit Raisuddin in Kaladuwa village, Assam's Juria area.

The operation yielded a 0.22 pistol and four live bullets, marking a crucial step in the fight against organized crime in the region.

According to sources, the raid conducted at Kaladuwa village was meticulously planned, targeting Raisuddin, who has long been evading law enforcement.

Upon apprehension, Raisuddin was immediately taken into custody and is currently undergoing intensive interrogation at the Juria police station.

The arrest comes as a result of persistent efforts by the authorities to curb criminal activities in the area, with Raisuddin's capture expected to provide critical information that could lead to further breakthroughs in ongoing investigations.