In another incident of robbery from the border area of Bilasipara, a gang of 20 dacoits looted three returning businessmen in a machine boat.

As per sources, the group of traders had come to the weekly market in Jaleswar to sell their goods, which included rice and dried jute leaves worth Rs 30 lakh. Th

Ten passengers, including businessmen of three boats, seriously injured in the horrific attack by a gang of dacoits.

Two members of a group of 20 dacoits were chased away and arrested for carrying out terror with sharp weapons with black clothes tied to their faces.

The two dacoits has been identified as Saddam Mollah and Shahjamal Sheikh and currently under interrogation in Lakhipur area of Goalpara district.

The investigation continues with the custody of the dacoits Saddam Mollah and Shahjamal Sheikh, who were taken into custody by the Bilaspur police from the clutches of the public.