In a late-night operation, police in Dhubri intercepted a suspected cattle-smuggling vehicle, leading to the recovery of four cattle heads.

The hot pursuit of the suspected smugglers began in the Jhagrarpar area, which then ended in the Bhatigaon region.

According to police sources, the operation was initiated following credible intelligence. Officers flagged down a Tata Tiago bearing registration number AS-03AJ-8234 in Jhagrarpar. However, instead of complying, the driver sped off, setting off a high-speed chase that spanned several kilometers.

The chase ended in Bhatigaon, where the suspected smugglers abandoned the vehicle and disappeared into the darkness.

Upon searching the car, police discovered four cattle heads suspected to have been part of an illegal transport operation.

The animals have been transferred to the local pound for safekeeping as authorities continue their investigation to identify the perpetrators and trace the source and intended destination of the cattle.

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