Cabinet Minister for Higher Education and School Education of Assam, Ranoj Pegu, announced the reopening of the online admission portal "DARPAN" for Admission into HS 1st Year.

Minister Pegu took to Twitter to inform the public, stating, "The online admission portal 'DARPAN' will be re-opened for Admission into HS 1st Year from 1 June, 2024, to 9 June, 2024. All institutions must complete the admission process within 12 June, 2024."

This decision, in continuation of a previous office notification, AHSEC/R&A/ADMN/2020/3/1/979 dated 0204 May, 2024, comes as a relief and opportunity for students seeking admission into HS 1st Year Class for the session 2024-25.

The official notification emphasizes that the online portal will be open for submission of applications from 01 June 2024, to 09 June 2024. Interested applicants are urged to visit the official website of AHSEC (www.ahsec.assam.gov.in) or access https://darpan.ahseconline.in for detailed information and to apply within the specified timeframe.

It is crucial to note that institutions are required to complete the admission process by 12th June 2024, ensuring a smooth and efficient enrollment procedure. The notification also specifies that offline admissions will not be entertained under any circumstances.