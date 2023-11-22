Assam Day is being celebrated at the ongoing 42nd India International Trade Fair (IITF) 2023 at the Pragati Maidan in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Minister for Industries and Commerce, Public Enterprises and Cultural Affairs Departments, Bimal Borah is set to be the chief guest at the function today.

Various programmes have been lined up to showcase the rich cultural heritage and diversity of Assam to be held at Amphitheatre 1 from 6.00 pm to 7.30 pm. Various cultural dance forms like Satriya dance, Jhumur dance, Hajong, Bihu dance and music shows by renowned artists Bhrigu Kashyap and Ridip Rankit will be performed at the event.

The Assam Pavilion was inaugurated by Additional Chief Secretary, Industries and Commerce, Government of Assam, Dr. Ravi Kota on November 14 last.

Various initiatives of the Government of Assam like One District One Product, GI products such as Assam Lemon, Gamusa, Muga silk etc. along with traditional dresses of Assam, Ease of Doing Business, Assam Start-Up, etc are being promoted in the fair.



The Assam Pavilion houses five numbers of Government departments/PSUs (DIPR, Tourism, NEDFi, AIDC Ltd., AGMC), 32 MSME units and two Start-Ups.

Joint Director, Commissionerate of Industries and Commerce, Government of Assam, Shantanu Deori is the Pavilion Director of the Assam Pavilion.

The theme of this year's IITF is 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam - United by Trade'. The fair will continue till November 27.