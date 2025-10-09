Assam: DB stock broking scam accused Dipankar Barman assaulted by fellow inmate inside jail, inquiry ordered

Dipankar Barman, an accused in the high-profile DB Stock Broking scam, was allegedly assaulted by a fellow inmate inside jail premises four days ago. The incident came to public attention today after Barman was taken to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for a medical examination.

According to sources, the attacker is reportedly a drug-addicted prisoner who punched Barman in the face during the altercation. Hospital authorities at GMCH have confirmed that Barman is currently undergoing medical assessment for injuries sustained in the assault.

Officials familiar with the matter, who preferred anonymity, informed that an internal inquiry has been launched to ascertain the exact circumstances surrounding the incident. The episode has once again raised serious questions about the safety and security of inmates, particularly those linked to high-profile financial crimes.

As of now, no official statement has been issued regarding any disciplinary action against the alleged attacker. However, jail authorities are expected to take necessary measures to prevent similar incidents and strengthen internal vigilance.