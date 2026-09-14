Assam DC conference to focus on service delivery, development benefits

Assam’s district commissioners will review the state’s development and governance priorities at a two-day conference in Jorhat, with improving public service delivery and ensuring that government schemes reach beneficiaries among the key focus areas.

The conference, which began on September 13 at the Jorhat Convention Centre, is the first meeting of the state’s district commissioners since the new government was formed in May, according to an official release.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is chairing the conference, said district commissioners were responsible for taking governance to the ground.

“Our DCs are at the forefront of delivering governance on the ground,” Sarma said in a post on X, adding that the discussions would focus on ensuring that the benefits of development reach every citizen.

The meeting will take up district-wise development, resolution of public grievances and needs, revenue administration, public amenities, infrastructure and law and order.

Implementation of state and Central government schemes will also be reviewed, along with measures to make the administration more responsive and people-oriented.

The conference comes days after a two-day meeting of senior police officials in Golaghat on September 2 and 3. The SSP conference decided to establish an Anti-Narcotics Task Force to strengthen the state’s response to the drug menace.