District Commissioner (DC) of Kamrup, Deba Kumar Mishra, undertook a comprehensive visit to the Boko and Chhaygaon development blocks on Friday, laying foundation stones for key educational infrastructure and reviewing developmental projects under the Axom Adarxo Gram Yojana.

As part of the visit, DC Mishra laid the foundation stone for additional classrooms and separate boys' and girls' toilets at Boko High School. This construction initiative, facilitated under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program of North East Transmission Company Ltd (NETC), aims to enhance the school’s facilities. The ceremony witnessed the presence of Siddhartha Goswami, CEO of Kamrup Zila Parishad, Susanta Kumar Dutta, District Development Commissioner, and officials from NETC alongside School Management Committee representatives.

Further, the District Commissioner inspected 1 No. and 2 No. Dilinga villages under the Boko Development Block, assessing various ongoing projects, including a weaving center, a training facility for weavers, and an Anganwadi center. During his review at 525 No. Dilinga L.P. School, Boko, he interacted with students, taking stock of the Anganwadi center’s progress.

His itinerary also included visits to Boko and Chhaygaon Development Block offices, where he evaluated administrative operations. Additionally, he met Rupdhar Boro, a progressive farmer from Balijuri village, Chhaygaon, and discussed various aspects of his agricultural practices, assuring support from the Agriculture and Horticulture Departments.

Later, Deba Kumar Mishra attended the foundation stone-laying ceremony at Rani High School for the construction of additional classrooms and separate toilets for boys and girls, also supported under NETC’s CSR initiative. The event was graced by Ramendra Narayan Kalita, MLA of West Guwahati LAC, and Sanil Namboodiripad, Managing Director of NETC.