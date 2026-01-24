Assam: DC orders inquiry into alleged wrongful deletion of voters from Nazira electoral rolls

The Office of the District Commissioner, Sivasagar, has ordered an inquiry into allegations of wrongful deletion of genuine electors from the electoral rolls of 97-Nazira Legislative Assembly Constituency during the ongoing Special Revision–2026.

The order follows an intimation received from Debabrata Saikia, Leader of the Opposition in the Assam Legislative Assembly, who alleged that false, fraudulent and misleading information was submitted to facilitate the removal of genuine voters from the rolls.

In his letter, the Leader of the Opposition named Ajay Boruah, Jyoti Kurmi and others, accusing them of furnishing incorrect details that led to the deletion of electors.

According to the complaint, the reasons cited for the deletions were allegedly false and submitted with the intention of disturbing the sanctity of the electoral rolls through illegal means.

It was further stated that the affected electors are permanent residents of the respective polling station areas under the Nazira LAC.

Taking cognisance of the petition and in the interest of public service, the District Commissioner has directed Pratibha Meshram, IAS, Co-District Commissioner and Electoral Registration Officer of 97-Nazira LAC, to conduct a detailed inquiry into the matter.

The inquiry is to be carried out in accordance with the provisions of the Representation of the People Act, 1950 and the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960.