MARGHERITA: A dead body was recovered today morning at Ledo open coal mining.

According to sources, the deceased has been identified as Shabnam Khatun(20), daughter of Mohammed Hasmuddin resident of itakhula,Ledo.

She reportedly went to defecate at Ledo open coal mining and after one hour when Shabnam’s mother went looking for her, she was shocked to find the dead body.

All Minority Student Union Ledo Branch Committee has demanded a proper investigation on this incident as they it suspect it to be cold blooded murder.

Meanwhile the body has been sent to Tinsukia Civil Hospital for post Mortem and Ledo Police has started investigation.