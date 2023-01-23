The death of a youth in the Baithakhal area of the Patharkandi constituency in Karimganj triggered a furore in the area on January 23.

As per the family members of the deceased, miscreants tried to turn the entire incident into an accident by killing a young man named Rono Sinha and dumping the dead body at the roadside near the national highway connecting Assam-Tripura.

Notably, the question of who killed the BJP worker Rono Sinha is still shrouded in mystery.

The murder of Bajrang Dal member Sambhu Kairi a few days back in Patharkandi constituency in Karimganj has marred the entire area and again another murder of BJP's 99th booth committee president Rono Sinha took place in the Baithakhal area under the constituency this time created tension and panic in the area.

It has also been alleged that the administration has failed following which one more murder took place.

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As per inputs, Rono Sinha, a businessman by profession and BJP cadre, came to his business firm in the Baithakhal area from Katabari village after getting his dinner at his house every night.

Further, as per locals, Rono Sinha used to sleep at his business establishment during the night.

Meanwhile, a group of people after seeing the dead body of Rono Sinha along with his scooty laying near the Culvert near the Assam-Tripura National Highway spread anger and tension in the area.

On the other, the locals reported the incident to the Pathakandi police station.

Locals also alleged that only blood clots can be seen from business establishments to the place where the body was dumped.

This led to the assumption that miscreants were trying to turn the incident into an accident by killing him.

Police and paramilitary forces were deployed in to normalise the situation and also sniffer dogs were placed to find out any trace of the incident.

While conducting a preliminary inquiry through an investigating dog, a group of agitated people blocked National Highway 8 connecting Assam and Tripura.

The body was later recovered in the presence of a magistrate and sent to Karimganj Civil Hospital for postmortem.

Police also suspect that the death of the youth is a case of murder, however, who killed the BJP worker and for what reason is still in dark.

Perhaps at the end of a proper police investigation, all the information will come to light as to who killed BJP worker Rono Sinha and for what reason.