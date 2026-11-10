The death toll in the fire at Oil India Limited's ITF facility in Tengakhat, Dibrugarh district, has risen to five after another victim succumbed to his injuries at a private hospital in Dibrugarh.

The latest victim, identified as Kumud Gogoi, was undergoing treatment at the hospital when he died a short while ago.

Gogoi was a resident of Dighaliya village in Tengakhat.

With his death, the number of fatalities in the fire incident has increased to five.

The fire broke out following a powerful explosion at Oil India Limited's (OIL) Intermediate Tank Farm (ITF) facility in Tengakhat, Dibrugarh district, on Friday, November 6. Preliminary reports indicated that the explosion occurred in the crude oil storage area, triggering a massive fire and leaving several workers with serious burn injuries.

The injured workers were initially shifted to Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh for treatment. They were reportedly employees of Mumbai-based Spectron Engineers Pvt Ltd, which was engaged by OIL.

Among those initially injured were Sailen Gogoi (45), Tapas Gogoi (40), Kumud Gogoi (38), Golap Dutta (58) and Indra Gogoi (40). Tapas Gogoi and Rupam Gogoi subsequently succumbed to their injuries, taking the death toll further upward. The exact cause of the explosion was yet to be established.