The death toll in the fire at Oil India Limited's (OIL) Intermediate Tank Farm (ITF) facility in Tengakhat, Assam's Dibrugarh district, has risen to six after another injured worker succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

The deceased, identified as Golap Dutta, was a resident of Ulton Bordoloni in Tengakhat. He had sustained serious burn injuries in the fire and was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Dibrugarh.

The incident occurred on Friday, November 6, following a powerful explosion at OIL's ITF facility. Preliminary reports indicated that the explosion took place in the crude oil storage area, triggering a massive fire that left several workers with severe burn injuries.

The injured workers were initially shifted to Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh for treatment. They were reportedly employees of Mumbai-based Spectron Engineers Pvt Ltd, a company engaged by OIL for work at the facility.

Among those injured in the incident were Sailen Gogoi (45), Tapas Gogoi (40), Kumud Gogoi (38) and Indra Gogoi (40). Tapas Gogoi and Rupam Gogoi subsequently died while undergoing treatment, taking the death toll to five before Dutta's death pushed the toll to six.

The exact cause of the explosion and the subsequent fire is yet to be established. Further details regarding the circumstances leading to the incident are awaited.