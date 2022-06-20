Assam has been dealing with floods and landslides for the past eight days, starting from June 13, Flooding has affected a total of 127 Revenue Circles and 5,137 villages.

During this season, a total of 71 persons have died as a result Assam has been dealing with floods and landslides for the past eight days, starting from June 13. Flooding has affected a total of 127 Revenue Circles and 5,137 villages. During this season, a total of 66 persons have died as a result of floods and landslides.

A total of 42,28,157 people were affected, with 1,86,424 of them taking shelter in 744 relief camps. Through 403 relief distribution centers/points that were temporarily formed, relief goods were delivered to other affected populations who were not seeking shelter in relief camps.

Rivers such as the Kopili, Brahmaputra, Subansiri, Puthimari, Pagladia, Manas, and Beki are flowing above the danger level, according to the CWC (Central Water Commission) bulletin. The rivers Barak and Kushiyara are overflowing too.

NDRF has been helping the district administration in the safe evacuation of people from affected areas apart from our own SDRF, Fire & ES personnel, Police forces, AAPDA Mitra volunteers of ASDMA, etc.

The above forces/agencies have safely evacuated a total of 29,743 persons so far. Landslide incidents were reported under Cachar, Dima-Hasao, Goalpara, Hailakandi, Kamrup (M), Karimganj in the last 24 hrs.