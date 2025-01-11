As the water levels receded amid ongoing rescue efforts to free trapped miners at Assam's Umrangso coal mine, the forces deployed at the site recovered a fourth body, leaving five miners still missing.

The personnel, on January 11, recovered a total of three bodies so far, bringing the total death toll to four. The whereabouts of the five miners are yet to be ascertained.

Earlier today, the body of a third miner was recovered from the waterlogged Umrangso coal mine, bringing the death toll to three.

The identification process of the last two bodies recovered is yet to be confirmed. However, forces deployed at the site are continuing their desperate search for the remaining five miners.

The second body was recovered at the site today morning.

"The identity of the recovered body has been confirmed as Ligen Magar, aged approximately 27 years, a resident of 1 No. Umrangshu, Dima Hasao, Assam," CM Sarma stated on X.

Following the development, forces at the site will now ramp up efforts to rescue the remaining trapped miners.

Earlier, on January 8, Army divers from the 21 Para Special Forces recovered one body from the flooded coal mine. The individual was identified as Ganga Bahadur Srestho, a resident of Udayapur district, Nepal.