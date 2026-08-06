Assam debunks 'Bhutan Dam' flood rumours, says rising rivers caused by heavy rainfall

The Assam government on August 6 dismissed viral claims linking the state's worsening flood situation to the opening of dam gates in Bhutan, clarifying that the recent rise in river water levels was caused by heavy upstream rainfall and not by any emergency release of water.

In an official clarification, Assam Chief Secretary Ravi Kota said a widely circulated advisory titled "Bhutan River: 3 Gates Opened" was factually incorrect, citing information received from the Hydrology Department of Bhutan.

According to the clarification, the increase in river discharge is the result of intense rainfall in upstream catchment areas and has no connection with sudden dam operations.

The Bhutanese authorities also stated that the Kurichhu Hydropower Plant had carried out a controlled reservoir-flushing operation on July 21 as part of routine maintenance. They emphasised that no unannounced or emergency water release is currently underway.

The Chief Secretary further noted that all major dam operations in Bhutan follow established protocols, with downstream stakeholders informed well in advance through official channels.

He added that the Flood Control Rooms of Assam and Bhutan remain in constant coordination, maintaining real-time communication on rainfall, river levels and any developments that could impact downstream areas.

Urging the public to exercise caution, the Assam government advised citizens to rely only on official sources for flood-related information and refrain from sharing rumours or unverified social media posts.

The clarification comes amid heightened concern over floods across Assam, where several districts continue to grapple with rising river levels and widespread inundation. Authorities said the situation is being closely monitored and that coordination with Bhutanese agencies remains ongoing to ensure timely information sharing.