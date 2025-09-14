Assam debuts India’s first bamboo-based bioethanol plant, lays foundation for new polypropylene unit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the country’s first 2nd-generation bioethanol plant using bamboo feedstock at Numaligarh Refinery, a project valued at Rs 5,000 crore. The plant is expected to strengthen India’s renewable energy capacity and reduce dependence on fossil fuels.

During his visit, the Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone for a Rs 7,230-crore Polypropylene Plant at Numaligarh. He will later address a public rally in the area.

Earlier, in Darrang district, PM Modi inaugurated development projects worth around Rs 6,500 crore, aimed at improving healthcare, connectivity, and education. The projects include the Darrang Medical College and Hospital, a General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) School, and a B.Sc. Nursing College.

“Our double-engine government is committed to transforming Assam into a hub of connectivity and healthcare excellence. These initiatives reinforce our dedication to this vision,” PM Modi said while addressing the crowd.

The Prime Minister highlighted the role of Northeast India in the nation’s development and urged the youth to contribute to building a “Viksit Bharat” (developed India). “The next phase of the 21st century belongs to the East, to the North East,” he added.

Infrastructure projects were a major focus of the visit. Modi laid the foundation stone for the Guwahati Ring Road Project to improve urban mobility and reduce congestion, as well as the Kuruwa-Narengi Bridge over the Brahmaputra River, expected to boost regional connectivity and socio-economic growth.

PM Modi emphasised enhancing connectivity through roads, railways, airways, and digital networks, including 5G and broadband, as key drivers of regional development.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma attended the events and presented a memento to the Prime Minister on Krishak Swahid Diwas, commemorating the 1894 Darrang massacre.

The Prime Minister is on a two-day visit to Assam to oversee several high-profile projects that aim to strengthen the state’s infrastructure, energy, and healthcare sectors.