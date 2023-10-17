The deceased Morikolong sub-inspector (SI) in Assam, Junmoni Rabha's elder brother passed away in Guwahati on October 17.

According to reports, Junmoni Rabha's brother, Karuna Rabha, passed away at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) at around 6:40 pm today.

It is to be mentioned here that Karuna Rabha was suffering from kidney-related ailments for a long time and was undergoing treatment at GMCH.



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Meanwhile, his body is expected to be taken from GMCH to their residence at Dakhin Gaon in the Kahilipara locality of Guwahati.

Earlier, Rabha was undergoing treatment at Health City Hospital, however, later he was shifted to GMCH.

Doctors at the GMCH said that apart from kidney ailments, Karuna Rabha was also suffering from several other conditions.