GUWAHATI: Assam has been declared a "disturbed area" for another six months from February 28, 2022, under the provisions of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act.

"After reviewing the law and order situation in Assam in the past six months the state government has declared the entire state of Assam as 'disturbed area' upto 6 months with effect from 28/02/2022, unless withdrawn earlier", read the official notification.

The declaration has been made as per powers conferred under Section 3 of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958.

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