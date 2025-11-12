Assam declares 278 schools as Dimasa medium to promote mother-tongue education

The Assam government has announced that 278 Lower Primary schools across the state will operate as Dimasa Medium Lower Primary Schools from the 2025–26 academic session, marking a major step toward protecting and promoting the Dimasa language.

The official notification, issued by the Department of School Education (E.No. 632888/79), confirmed that the listed schools will adopt Dimasa as the medium of instruction at the foundational level. The move aims to ensure that children from the Dimasa community can study in their mother tongue during their formative years.

The order states that “in the interest of the public in general and for preserving and promoting the Dimasa language,” the government is pleased to introduce Dimasa as the official medium of instruction in these 278 schools.

The decision applies to schools under the administrative control of the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC) and may later include areas with significant Dimasa-speaking populations.

Officials, including the Director of Elementary Education, the Director of SCERT, and the Mission Director of Samagra Shiksha Assam, have been instructed to oversee and implement the transition effectively.

Education experts have described the initiative as a significant measure for linguistic inclusion and cultural preservation in Assam, reflecting the government’s commitment to promoting education in indigenous languages.