The Assam government has declared a local holiday in Kamrup (Metropolitan) district on Monday, November 9, on account of Diwali. All state government offices, educational institutions and financial institutions in the district will remain closed on the day.

The General Administration Department issued a notification announcing the holiday on the orders of the Governor of Assam.

According to the notification, the holiday will apply to all state government offices and educational institutions falling within the jurisdiction of Kamrup (Metro) district. Financial institutions will also remain closed under Section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881, read with the Ministry of Home Affairs notification dated June 8, 1957.

Diwali, the festival of lights, will be celebrated on Sunday, November 8, this year. The festival is observed on Kartik Amavasya, the new moon night, and is traditionally marked by the worship of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha.

The five-day Diwali festivities began with Dhanteras on Friday, November 6.

According to Drik Panchang, the Lakshmi Puja muhurat in New Delhi on November 8 is from 5.54 pm to 7.50 pm. The Amavasya tithi begins at 11.27 am on November 8 and ends at 12.31 pm on November 9. Puja timings vary across locations, and devotees in Guwahati are advised to refer to the local panchang for the appropriate muhurat.